Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$112.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$26,192.46. 18.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

