TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.31

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $152.31 and last traded at $148.57, with a volume of 87612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.21 and a beta of 1.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,501 shares of company stock worth $33,268,189. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

