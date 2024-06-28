Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGW. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,969. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.