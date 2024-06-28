Transform Wealth LLC Sells 55,887 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 55,887 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 4,225,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,375,998. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.