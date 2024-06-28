Transform Wealth LLC Sells 432 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after purchasing an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 368,778 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6,599.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.93. 504,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,940. The stock has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

