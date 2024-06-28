Transform Wealth LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,654,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,651 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 445,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,265,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,299. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.66.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

