Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,260 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,408. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

