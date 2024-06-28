Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,480 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 5,165,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,365. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kroger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.