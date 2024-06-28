Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after buying an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Trading Down 1.4 %

American International Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

