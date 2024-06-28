Transform Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,383. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

