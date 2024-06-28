Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 369.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after purchasing an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 339,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 101,079 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.37. 1,150,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.