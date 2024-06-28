Transform Wealth LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,498 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. 2,540,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

