Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after purchasing an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.22. 915,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,172. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

