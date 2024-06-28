Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 294,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,873. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.