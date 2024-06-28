Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SCHI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 294,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,873. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.
About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
