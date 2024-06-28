Transform Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,789. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

