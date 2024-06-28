Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shell by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Shell by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 7,154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

