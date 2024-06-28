Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,959 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $20,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,425,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 2,156,885 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,484,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,410.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,354,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

