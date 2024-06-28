Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.25. 36,105,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,785,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
