Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.25. 36,105,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,785,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.2828 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.