Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

