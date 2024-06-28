Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOMA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Doma has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

