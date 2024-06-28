Traders Buy Large Volume of Broadcom Call Options (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 87,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 60,732 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,673.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total transaction of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,364 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $15.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,602.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,612. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,419.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,296.32. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,851.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $745.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.