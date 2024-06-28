TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

TCON traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 381,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,458. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.