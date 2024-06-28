TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $342.37

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.37 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 318.50 ($4.04). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 319 ($4.05), with a volume of 920,822 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 382.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 341.96. The company has a market capitalization of £977.44 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.93.

TR Property Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.05 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 3.05%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -852.27%.

Insider Transactions at TR Property Investment Trust

About TR Property Investment Trust

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,670 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 313 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £20,877.10 ($26,483.70). Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

