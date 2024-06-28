Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,763,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 3,993,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

