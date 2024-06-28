Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.86. The company had a trading volume of 799,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,733. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.