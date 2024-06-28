Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.