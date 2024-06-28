Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 959 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $242.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,033. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

