Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,053.0% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 327,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 68.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,492. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.