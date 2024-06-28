Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.90 ($0.39), with a volume of 768377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXP. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

