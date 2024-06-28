Toncoin (TON) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $25.88 billion and approximately $228.18 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.58 or 0.00012353 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010248 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,333.05 or 0.99941227 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012676 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00080068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,220,022 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,203,048.973322 with 2,459,649,189.92244 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.63317581 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 443 active market(s) with $267,951,306.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

