TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 548.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, June 7th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of TOMZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.90. 61,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,980. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.28.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. Research analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

