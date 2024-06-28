Tlwm Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tlwm reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,152. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

