Tlwm Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Tlwm acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 4,400,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1686 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

