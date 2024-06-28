Tlwm Sells 262 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Tlwm decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,407,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,901,000. Finally, Advent International L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $16,394,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. 720,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,198. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $112.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

