Tlwm Sells 10,866 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Tlwm trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,866 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 9.5% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tlwm owned approximately 0.92% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,851. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.