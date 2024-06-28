Tlwm Purchases 94,344 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tlwm owned about 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 835,719 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,599,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,524,000 after buying an additional 509,717 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 911,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,943. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

