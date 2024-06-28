Tlwm Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tlwm cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,989. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

