TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Performance
TILT stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,382. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About TILT
