TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

TILT stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,382. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

