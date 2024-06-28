thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.32

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.80.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

