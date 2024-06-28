Thunder Brawl 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,816.22 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $22,816.22 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02679735 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $50,696.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

