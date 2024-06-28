Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,213,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,641,000. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,204,000.

BITO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,004,742. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

