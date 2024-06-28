Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,125 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,125 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 43.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 109,962 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in SEI Investments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 103,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $5,649,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,795,471 shares in the company, valued at $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

