Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.65. 1,017,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,308. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $345.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

