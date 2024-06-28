Thrive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $298.69. The stock had a trading volume of 564,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

