Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,953,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $94,883,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

