Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $269.40. 2,530,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day moving average of $251.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

