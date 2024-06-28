Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $851,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 736.8% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,213,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,691,992. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.28. The company has a market capitalization of $643.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

