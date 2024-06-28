Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

