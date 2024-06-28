Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $63.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

