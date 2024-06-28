Thrive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.34. The stock had a trading volume of 770,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

